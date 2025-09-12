$41.310.10
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 11058 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 12565 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 13598 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 22862 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 15798 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 15698 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 38741 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 12, 05:51 AM
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39999 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 07:17 PM
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52966 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 03:15 PM
September 11, 02:55 PM • 86087 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
September 11, 02:55 PM
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
11:55 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM
No Russian bank has been able to regain access to SWIFT - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

None of the Russian financial institutions have been able to restore access to SWIFT after being disconnected due to Russia's aggression. The volume of financial traffic from Russia has decreased tenfold, and internal operations have almost disappeared.

No Russian bank has been able to regain access to SWIFT - intelligence

None of the Russian financial organizations have been able to regain access to the international financial information transfer system SWIFT after being disconnected from it due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

After the largest Russian banks were disconnected from SWIFT in 2022, the volume of financial traffic from Russia fell tenfold, and internal operations through the system almost disappeared.

- the report says.

Since February 2022, 93 Russian financial organizations have been disconnected from SWIFT. None of them have been able to regain access.

In 2022, the decline in Russian traffic in the SWIFT payment system was 55.5%, and the number of messages sent by Russian users decreased to 70 million messages. In 2023, Russian traffic fell by another 65.7% to 24 million. In 2024 – by 25.3% to 18 million, and in the first half of 2025 – by another 6.6% to 8 million messages.

Despite the Kremlin's statements about "stability," Russian businesses are forced to look for workarounds: from cryptocurrencies and cash to netting and foreign accounts. This indicates that Western sanctions are hitting Russia's financial system, making it increasingly isolated from global markets.

- added the intelligence service.

EU prepares new sanctions against Russia: banks and energy under attack - Bloomberg
08.09.25, 13:24

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
