EU prepares new sanctions against Russia: banks and energy under attack - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The European Union is considering a 19th round of sanctions that could affect Russian banks, energy companies, and oil trade. Restrictions may affect payment systems, cryptocurrency exchanges, and oil traders from third countries.

EU prepares new sanctions against Russia: banks and energy under attack - Bloomberg

The European Union, as part of its latest round of measures aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin, is considering new sanctions. If introduced, a significant number of Russian banks and energy companies will come under pressure.

This is stated in a Bloomberg article, as reported by UNN.

Details

The European Union is preparing a new, 19th round of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on the Russian Federation. The sanctions pressure is expected to affect Russian banks, energy companies, and oil trade.

The sanctions currently under consideration are capable of "restricting Russian payment and credit card systems, cryptocurrency exchanges, and oil traders from third countries," the article states.

Amid new Russian attacks and "holding back" in Washington

The new pressure emerged after Ukraine's Ministry of Energy stated on Monday that Russia had attacked energy facilities in several regions, including Kyiv, the publication writes. At the same time, Bloomberg notes that US President Donald Trump, despite "overdue" deadlines, is so far refraining from imposing direct sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50% due to continued purchases of Russian oil. Returning to the topic of Russian aggression in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg, EU officials plan to visit Washington this week. The goal is to coordinate with their American counterparts possible joint actions regarding the Russian Federation.

Oil issue

The article specifically notes that the EU is considering strengthening sanctions against major Russian oil companies by revoking existing exceptions. This means that Rosneft's activities could come under more significant pressure.

In addition, bans on the export of more goods and chemicals used by the Russian military industry are being considered. This also includes trade restrictions for foreign firms, particularly Chinese ones, that supply these goods to Russia.

That is, the package of new EU sanctions is quite complex and requires the support of member states. And it should also be taken into account that as it is discussed in the capitals of various countries, the proposed EU sanctions package may change.

Recall

On August 8, oil prices rose by more than 1% due to the threat of new sanctions against Russian exports. OPEC+ is increasing production slower than expected, supporting price growth.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
OPEC
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Kyiv