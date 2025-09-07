Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to move to the "second stage" of sanctions against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether he was ready to impose a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin did not stop the war against Ukraine, the US President replied: "Yes, I am ready."

This moment was captured by Fox News journalists.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the United States is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia, but this requires the solidarity of European partners.

Before that, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine would have terrible consequences if it did not stop. He noted that the US would help resolve the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.