Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced his readiness to impose a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia.
US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to move to the "second stage" of sanctions against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
When asked by a journalist whether he was ready to impose a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin did not stop the war against Ukraine, the US President replied: "Yes, I am ready."
This moment was captured by Fox News journalists.
Recall
US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the United States is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia, but this requires the solidarity of European partners.
Before that, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine would have terrible consequences if it did not stop. He noted that the US would help resolve the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.