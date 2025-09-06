$41.350.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against countries detaining US citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on sanctions and travel restrictions against states that unlawfully detain American citizens. This may affect the participation of foreign leaders in UN General Assembly sessions.

Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against countries detaining US citizens

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing sanctions and travel restrictions against states that illegally detain American citizens. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as with the designation of a "state sponsor of terrorism," no country should seek to be on this list.

Anyone who uses Americans as bargaining chips will pay for it. This administration puts not only America first, but also its citizens

- Rubio noted.

At the same time, the publication indicates that the new mechanism may affect the participation of individual foreign leaders in the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

Last week, the US said it would ban Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior Palestinian Authority officials from attending a meeting where the UK, France, Canada, Australia and other US allies intend to recognize a Palestinian state – a move strongly opposed by the Trump administration.

- the article says.

The media adds that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has already expressed concern over the ban on entry for Palestinian officials.

Recall

House of Representatives member Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Mahmoud Abbas
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump