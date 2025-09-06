Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against countries detaining US citizens

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing sanctions and travel restrictions against states that illegally detain American citizens. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as with the designation of a "state sponsor of terrorism," no country should seek to be on this list.

Anyone who uses Americans as bargaining chips will pay for it. This administration puts not only America first, but also its citizens - Rubio noted.

At the same time, the publication indicates that the new mechanism may affect the participation of individual foreign leaders in the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

Last week, the US said it would ban Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior Palestinian Authority officials from attending a meeting where the UK, France, Canada, Australia and other US allies intend to recognize a Palestinian state – a move strongly opposed by the Trump administration. - the article says.

The media adds that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has already expressed concern over the ban on entry for Palestinian officials.

Recall

