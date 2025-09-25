Michael Jackson's accusers demand $400 million in compensation for alleged sexual abuse

Two men who accuse Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse – choreographer Wade Robson and former child actor James Safechuck – are demanding a record $400 million in compensation from the late singer's estate. This is reported by Us Weekly, citing new court documents, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the exact amount of the claims remained unknown, but became public after it was announced by the singer's daughter, 27-year-old Paris Jackson. The documents state that Jackson's estate is currently involved in at least five lawsuits and arbitrations, including the Robson and Safechuck case.

Estate executives warn that without proper funding for lawyers, a "catastrophe" could occur, as heirs risk losing the case. At the same time, Paris considers some expenses excessive and asks the court to limit the powers of the executives regarding their payment.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris

Robson and Safechuck claim that Jackson raped them as children, and his companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures helped arrange these contacts. Their testimonies formed the basis of the scandalous HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." The singer himself was never convicted of sexual offenses during his lifetime, and his team continues to deny all accusations.

Lawsuits against Jackson's estate have been ongoing for years. Robson and Safechuck's initial attempts were dismissed due to the expiration of statutes of limitations, but changes in California law and a Court of Appeal decision in 2023 opened the way for a new review.

Robson and Safechuck

Currently, the cost of the case could prove unprecedented for the industry: if they lose, the heirs will be obliged to pay hundreds of millions of dollars, which will jeopardize the financial stability of the estate and multi-million dollar projects such as the MJ One Cirque show, the musical MJ: The Musical, and the upcoming biopic "Michael."

