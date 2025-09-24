$41.380.00
Man arrested in US for attempting to serve court documents to Taylor Swift for deposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Lee Fisher near Travis Kelce's home in Kansas for attempting to serve court documents to Taylor Swift for a deposition. This relates to a case involving director Justin Baldoni against actress Blake Lively.

Man arrested in US for attempting to serve court documents to Taylor Swift for deposition

Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Lee Fisher near the home of NFL star Travis Kelce in Kansas. He was attempting to serve documents in director Justin Baldoni's case against actress Blake Lively, in which lawyers are trying to subpoena singer and Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift for questioning. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rolling Stone.

Details

Star magazine first reported this, stating that 48-year-old Justin Lee Fisher was caught on September 15 on the closed grounds of Kelce's estate in Leawood, Kansas. According to the publication, "details of the incident were absent from the one-page police report, which allegedly stated: 'The use and dissemination of this information is restricted.'"

Local TV channel KCTV 5 reported that the address listed in the report matches the one from which Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia was stolen last October — precisely when Travis Kelce's and Patrick Mahomes' homes were robbed during a home game.

According to media reports, Fisher is charged with trespassing. He was released on bail, and his next hearing is scheduled for October 15 in Leawood Municipal Court.

Addition

The arrest came just days after a federal judge refused to grant Justin Baldoni's request to depose Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, the director of "It Ends With Us" is preparing for trial on actress Blake Lively's accusations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign against him.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's order came after Baldoni's attorney, Alyn S. Garofalo, stated in a letter to the court that Swift had "agreed" to appear for a deposition but was unable to do so by October 20. The letter requested an extension of the deposition deadline to September 30 to accommodate the singer's schedule.

Swift's lawyer denied this claim.

As the parties' attorneys know, from the very beginning of this case, we have consistently argued that my client plays no significant role in this case.

– J. Douglas Baldridge stated in a letter to the judge.

Baldridge made it clear that Swift "did not agree to a deposition," but if she was "forced," she informed Baldoni's team that her schedule was too tight to accommodate it by October 20.

In May, Swift's representative criticized Baldoni's initial attempts to subpoena the singer.

 Taylor Swift was never on the set of this film, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not write music for the film, she never saw the edit and did not make any notes for the film

– a representative previously told Rolling Stone magazine.

Recall

In early 2025, the first hearings in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took place in the United States. The parties debated the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of Lively being questioned by Baldoni's lawyer. The case was gaining momentum.

In June, it was reported that private messages between actress Blake Lively and her friend, singer Taylor Swift, could be handed over to actor and director Justin Baldoni and used in the high-profile lawsuit. 

Alona Utkina

