Former members of The Police sue Sting over lost millions in royalties

The legendary band The Police found themselves in the spotlight – this time not because of music, but because of a lawsuit. Former colleagues of frontman Sting, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland, filed a lawsuit against him in the High Court in London, demanding millions of pounds in unpaid royalties. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

The 73-year-old singer, known worldwide by his stage name Sting, but in documents as Gordon Matthew Sumner, has already been officially served with the lawsuit. His company Magnetic Publishing Limited is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit concerns "significant financial losses" which, according to Summers and Copeland, arose from an unfair distribution of royalties.

Sources report that lawyers have been trying to settle the conflict peacefully for years, but negotiations have reached an impasse.

Andy and Stewart decided there was no other way – only court. They are confident they are owed millions The Sun quotes an insider.

At the heart of the dispute are royalties from the band's legendary compositions. For just one hit, Every Breath You Take, which is still considered one of the most popular songs of the 80s, Sting receives about 550 thousand pounds sterling annually.

The High Court in London classified this case as a dispute over "commercial contracts and agreements." Its consequences could set a precedent not only for The Police, but also for many other bands where the issue of profit distribution remains a stumbling block even decades after their breakup.

