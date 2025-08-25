Former members of The Police sue Sting over lost millions in royalties

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 2128 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 16870 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 22090 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 14223 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 26472 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 43868 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 40459 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37890 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55589 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88759 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.3m/s
43%
749mm
Popular news
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 16239 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 15147 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 6852 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 4914 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 10935 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 16872 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 22095 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55591 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88760 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 55512 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 14046 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 51760 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 36720 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 37098 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 39727 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Cruise missile
United States dollar
Ammunition

Former members of The Police sue Sting over lost millions in royalties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland have filed a lawsuit in the High Court in London against Sting and his company Magnetic Publishing Limited. They are demanding millions of pounds in unpaid royalties, including deductions from the hit "Every Breath You Take."

Former members of The Police sue Sting over lost millions in royalties

The legendary band The Police found themselves in the spotlight – this time not because of music, but because of a lawsuit. Former colleagues of frontman Sting, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland, filed a lawsuit against him in the High Court in London, demanding millions of pounds in unpaid royalties. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The 73-year-old singer, known worldwide by his stage name Sting, but in documents as Gordon Matthew Sumner, has already been officially served with the lawsuit. His company Magnetic Publishing Limited is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit concerns "significant financial losses" which, according to Summers and Copeland, arose from an unfair distribution of royalties.

Sources report that lawyers have been trying to settle the conflict peacefully for years, but negotiations have reached an impasse.

Andy and Stewart decided there was no other way – only court. They are confident they are owed millions

The Sun quotes an insider.

At the heart of the dispute are royalties from the band's legendary compositions. For just one hit, Every Breath You Take, which is still considered one of the most popular songs of the 80s, Sting receives about 550 thousand pounds sterling annually.

The High Court in London classified this case as a dispute over "commercial contracts and agreements." Its consequences could set a precedent not only for The Police, but also for many other bands where the issue of profit distribution remains a stumbling block even decades after their breakup.

"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name8/20/25, 12:18 PM • 122901 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
London