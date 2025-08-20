$41.360.10
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131297 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115117 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106575 views
Patricia Kotero, known as Apollonia, has filed a lawsuit against Prince's heirs. She demands to be recognized as the sole legal owner of the name "Apollonia," which she has used for over forty years.

"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name

Former actress, singer, and close associate of Prince, Patricia (Patti) Kotero, known by her stage name Apollonia, has filed a lawsuit against the heirs of the legendary musician. She demands to be recognized as the sole legal owner of the name "Apollonia," which, according to her, she has been using for over four decades. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The essence of the conflict

Kotero claims that Prince's heirs applied this summer to register the trademark "Apollonia" for use in clothing and entertainment services. Moreover, they appealed to the US Patent Office with a request to annul her own trademark, citing contracts she signed back in 1983–1984, during her collaboration with Prince.

Apollonia is convinced that this violates her rights.

Throughout all these years, neither Prince himself nor his representatives have ever questioned my right to use the name Apollonia

- the lawsuit states.

Who is Apollonia

The actress gained worldwide fame thanks to her role as Prince's beloved in the cult film "Purple Rain" (1984). She later starred in the TV series "Falcon Crest," released a solo album, and worked with Prince on the Bangles' hit – "Manic Monday." Until the artist's death in 2016, she maintained a friendly relationship with him.

Today, Kotero hosts the podcast "Apollonia Studio 6" and actively performs as a public figure. Her lawyer, Dan Cislo, stated that she is "fully confident in winning and defending her own name."

A California court must determine whether the heirs have grounds to claim the trademark "Apollonia," or whether this name is definitively assigned to Kotero.

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Reuters
California