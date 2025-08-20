"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name

Former actress, singer, and close associate of Prince, Patricia (Patti) Kotero, known by her stage name Apollonia, has filed a lawsuit against the heirs of the legendary musician. She demands to be recognized as the sole legal owner of the name "Apollonia," which, according to her, she has been using for over four decades. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The essence of the conflict

Kotero claims that Prince's heirs applied this summer to register the trademark "Apollonia" for use in clothing and entertainment services. Moreover, they appealed to the US Patent Office with a request to annul her own trademark, citing contracts she signed back in 1983–1984, during her collaboration with Prince.

Apollonia is convinced that this violates her rights.

Throughout all these years, neither Prince himself nor his representatives have ever questioned my right to use the name Apollonia - the lawsuit states.

Who is Apollonia

The actress gained worldwide fame thanks to her role as Prince's beloved in the cult film "Purple Rain" (1984). She later starred in the TV series "Falcon Crest," released a solo album, and worked with Prince on the Bangles' hit – "Manic Monday." Until the artist's death in 2016, she maintained a friendly relationship with him.

Today, Kotero hosts the podcast "Apollonia Studio 6" and actively performs as a public figure. Her lawyer, Dan Cislo, stated that she is "fully confident in winning and defending her own name."

A California court must determine whether the heirs have grounds to claim the trademark "Apollonia," or whether this name is definitively assigned to Kotero.

92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans