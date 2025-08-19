$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 49121 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 47275 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 47336 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 32755 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 26027 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 93217 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 71517 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85354 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103323 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5254 views

Legendary actress Joan Collins, who turned 92, shared a photo in a white swimsuit from her vacation in the South of France. She hinted at a possible sequel to "Murder Between Friends" and is considering her next project.

92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans

Legendary actress Joan Collins, who recently turned 92, shared a photo in a white swimsuit from her vacation in the south of France and hinted at her next project. The picture caused a stir on social media, writes UNN with reference to FoxNews.

On Saturday, the star of the series "Dynasty" posted a photo from her vacation by the pool in the south of France, where she jokingly intrigued fans with future plans.

The producer is thinking of making a sequel to "Murder Between Friends"

– Collins captioned the Instagram post

I played Francesca Carlisle, a TV star and also a private detective (like in Agatha Christie films and "Murder, She Wrote"). Meanwhile, I'm vacationing in the south of France in 90-degree heat. Thinking about my next move or my next movie!

- added the actress.

The publication immediately caused a wave of reactions on social media. Some reproached the actress for using filters:

Great, but heavily filtered. Let's be honest. In real life, her skin is not like that. We shouldn't value unrealistic expectations for a person of her decade

- one user noted.

However, most fans showered Collins with compliments: "A true icon," – wrote one fan.

So glamorous and chic! How do you do it… 

-  added another.

"Looking so great and looking younger every time. It must be love, a happy family life, the love of your life and fun!!" – noted another subscriber.

Sharon Stone recalled an interesting incident from the past. While playing billiards at the home of Joan's sister, romance novelist Jackie Collins, the latter gave the 67-year-old actress of the film "Basic Instinct" unexpected advice:

Let me give you some advice. After 40, never reach the top and never say goodbye

"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly17.08.25, 10:47 • 104368 views

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Fox News
Instagram