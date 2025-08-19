92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans

Legendary actress Joan Collins, who recently turned 92, shared a photo in a white swimsuit from her vacation in the south of France and hinted at her next project. The picture caused a stir on social media, writes UNN with reference to FoxNews.

On Saturday, the star of the series "Dynasty" posted a photo from her vacation by the pool in the south of France, where she jokingly intrigued fans with future plans.

The producer is thinking of making a sequel to "Murder Between Friends" – Collins captioned the Instagram post

I played Francesca Carlisle, a TV star and also a private detective (like in Agatha Christie films and "Murder, She Wrote"). Meanwhile, I'm vacationing in the south of France in 90-degree heat. Thinking about my next move or my next movie! - added the actress.

The publication immediately caused a wave of reactions on social media. Some reproached the actress for using filters:

Great, but heavily filtered. Let's be honest. In real life, her skin is not like that. We shouldn't value unrealistic expectations for a person of her decade - one user noted.

However, most fans showered Collins with compliments: "A true icon," – wrote one fan.

So glamorous and chic! How do you do it… - added another.

"Looking so great and looking younger every time. It must be love, a happy family life, the love of your life and fun!!" – noted another subscriber.

Sharon Stone recalled an interesting incident from the past. While playing billiards at the home of Joan's sister, romance novelist Jackie Collins, the latter gave the 67-year-old actress of the film "Basic Instinct" unexpected advice:

Let me give you some advice. After 40, never reach the top and never say goodbye

"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly