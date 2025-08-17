"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly

The editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Hollywood star Meryl Streep in the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada", will get a new husband. British actor Kenneth Branagh will play her chosen one, UNN writes with reference to DailyMail.

Streep, 76, in an elegant red dress, was photographed walking with Branagh, 64, who has been officially confirmed for the role of Miranda's new husband. The character's name is still being kept secret.

According to the plot of the original 2006 film, Miranda divorced her second husband Stephen (James Norton), and her first marriage was to a British rock musician, the father of twin daughters Caroline and Cassidy. In the sequel, the girls are already about 21 years old.

Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel) are also returning to the project. Hathaway, 42, was also seen on set this week — her character is no longer with her ex-boyfriend Nate, but Andy finds new love. He will be played by Australian actor Patrick Brammall, known for the series "Colin from Accounts".

Earlier, UNN wrote that the premiere of the sequel "The Devil Wears Prada" will take place on May 1, 2026, with the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will join the cast, and the plot will reveal the confrontation between Miranda Priestly and Emily.