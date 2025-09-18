"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years

On October 7, the documentary film "No Escape From Now" will premiere, dedicated to the struggle of the iconic musician Ozzy Osbourne with his illness, his path to the stage after numerous operations, and his farewell performance in Birmingham, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

The documentary, directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander, was created in collaboration with the Osbourne family and features intimate interviews with Ozzy himself, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne. In them, the family discusses in detail Ozzy's deteriorating health in February 2019, which led to the cancellation of his two-year farewell tour.

The two-hour film tells not only about Osbourne's health problems but also about his journey back to the stage over the past six years.

"Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues, and the progressive effects of his Parkinson's diagnosis, 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' offers a bold, unvarnished, and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy's constant chronic pain impacted his mental health and influenced the music he created during this period." - reads the official synopsis of the documentary.

An emotional trailer has already been released, featuring one of the late rock star's last on-camera interviews. In one segment, a doctor enters the studio with Ozzy, where he is recording his 2019 collaboration with Post Malone, "Take What You Want," and two subsequent albums.

"It pulled me out of depression. It helped me. It was the best medicine I ever had at that point." - says Ozzy in the trailer.

The premiere will take place on Paramount+ on October 7. The film will be available for streaming exclusively on the platform worldwide, with the exception of Japan.

"No Escape From Now" also documents Osbourne's decision to play a final farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5, just weeks before his death.

"'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' was never intended to be a 'posthumous film.' However, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, wit, determination, and talent — qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions worldwide." - reads the press release.

Alongside the Osbourne family, "No Escape From Now" features interviews with Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Morrison, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), and Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins).

"Ozzy: No Escape From Now" was produced by British Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios. Executive producers of the documentary are Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Kalkowski (MTV Entertainment Studios), Phil Alexander (Echo Velvet; former editor-in-chief of MOJO, Q, Kerrang!), and Sharon Osbourne (Sharon Osbourne Management).

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease.