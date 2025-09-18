"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 2184 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 7930 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16630 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 12388 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 12578 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21521 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14128 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42120 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42744 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32984 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 9458 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 18282 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 16368 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 7120 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 6592 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 6958 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16630 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 16565 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21521 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42120 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 18456 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22334 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22752 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21426 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50805 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The documentary was created in collaboration with the Osbourne family and features interviews with Ozzy himself, his wife, and children.

"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years

On October 7, the documentary film "No Escape From Now" will premiere, dedicated to the struggle of the iconic musician Ozzy Osbourne with his illness, his path to the stage after numerous operations, and his farewell performance in Birmingham, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

Details

The documentary, directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander, was created in collaboration with the Osbourne family and features intimate interviews with Ozzy himself, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne. In them, the family discusses in detail Ozzy's deteriorating health in February 2019, which led to the cancellation of his two-year farewell tour.

The two-hour film tells not only about Osbourne's health problems but also about his journey back to the stage over the past six years.

"Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues, and the progressive effects of his Parkinson's diagnosis, 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' offers a bold, unvarnished, and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy's constant chronic pain impacted his mental health and influenced the music he created during this period."

- reads the official synopsis of the documentary.

An emotional trailer has already been released, featuring one of the late rock star's last on-camera interviews. In one segment, a doctor enters the studio with Ozzy, where he is recording his 2019 collaboration with Post Malone, "Take What You Want," and two subsequent albums.

"It pulled me out of depression. It helped me. It was the best medicine I ever had at that point."

- says Ozzy in the trailer.

The premiere will take place on Paramount+ on October 7. The film will be available for streaming exclusively on the platform worldwide, with the exception of Japan.

"No Escape From Now" also documents Osbourne's decision to play a final farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5, just weeks before his death.

"'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' was never intended to be a 'posthumous film.' However, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, wit, determination, and talent — qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions worldwide."

- reads the press release.

What else was included in the film

Alongside the Osbourne family, "No Escape From Now" features interviews with Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Morrison, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), and Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins).

"Ozzy: No Escape From Now" was produced by British Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios. Executive producers of the documentary are Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Kalkowski (MTV Entertainment Studios), Phil Alexander (Echo Velvet; former editor-in-chief of MOJO, Q, Kerrang!), and Sharon Osbourne (Sharon Osbourne Management).

Recall

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Japan