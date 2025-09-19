EU proposes full ban on Russian LNG imports from 2027 - Reuters

The European Union has proposed a complete ban on the import of Russian liquefied natural gas from January 1, 2027. This is being done as part of its latest measures aimed at limiting Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The EU also proposed a complete ban on transactions with more Russian banks and financial institutions, as well as trade restrictions for businesses in China and India that have allowed Moscow to circumvent sanctions.

Russia demonstrates complete disregard for diplomacy and international law. Putin escalates the situation again and again, and Europe responds by increasing pressure - said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to reporters in Brussels on Friday.

According to Eurostat, the EU imports liquefied natural gas from Russia worth between 500 million euros (587 million dollars) and 700 million euros every month.

In addition, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU proposes to ban companies from reinsuring sanctioned vessels.

She added that the EU is also targeting oil refineries, oil traders, and petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.

