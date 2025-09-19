Spain supports the EU in using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit and reduces gas imports

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Friday, September 19, that his government supports the European Commission's efforts to monetize frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

From Spain's side, we have insisted on maximizing funding for Ukraine… We also insist on finding creative ways to use these frozen assets. - said Cuerpo.

He also noted that Spain, which is one of the main importers of Russian liquefied natural gas in the European Union, is working to reduce these imports and diversify supplies from countries such as the United States.

The European Union is discussing using frozen Russian assets for a "reparation loan" to Ukraine to avoid a Hungarian veto. This would allow Kyiv to receive compensation for war damages.

