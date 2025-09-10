We need to find even more ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine: Zelenskyy in conversation with von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, thanked her for the clear message regarding 6 billion euros for drone production in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to find even more ways to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

I spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I thanked her for her strong annual address to the European Parliament and the clear message regarding 6 billion euros for drone production in Ukraine. We must find even more ways to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also said that von der Leyen informed him about joint work with American partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia, and they also discussed support for Ukrainian children.

Ursula confirmed that the European Union will help fund free meals for schoolchildren. We also coordinated further steps to return abducted children. We agreed to stay in touch - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union amounting to one billion euros within the framework of the ERA Loans program.