EU follows UN in reinstating sanctions against Iran: what is envisioned

The European Union is reinstating sanctions against Iran, reintroducing restrictive measures, the EU Council announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the EU Council agreed to reintroduce a number of restrictive measures concerning Iran's nuclear proliferation activities, which were suspended upon the entry into force of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) in 2015," the statement reads.

The decision was made following the renewal of UN sanctions, which came after the UN Security Council's decision not to extend the lifting of sanctions on Iran. This happened after the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) triggered the "snapback" mechanism provided for in the JCPOA.

UN reimposed arms embargo and sanctions on Iran

The measures introduced by the EU today, as stated, "include both measures taken by the UN Security Council since 2006 in UN Security Council resolutions and automatically transposed into EU law, as well as autonomous EU measures." They reportedly concern:

travel bans for individuals, asset freezes for individuals and entities, and related prohibitions on making funds or economic resources available to persons included in the sanctions list;

economic and financial sanctions covering the trade, financial, and transport sectors.

Trade

In addition to the ban on arms exports to Iran and the prohibition on the transfer of any items, materials, goods, and technologies that could contribute to Iran's uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, as well as ballistic missile programs, the measures also include prohibitions on:

import, purchase, and transport of oil, natural gas, petrochemical and petroleum products, as well as related services;

sale or supply of key equipment used in the energy sector;

sale or supply of gold, other precious metals, and diamonds;

certain naval equipment;

prohibition of certain software;

Financial sector

The EU is reinstating the asset freeze on the Central Bank of Iran and major Iranian commercial banks.

Transport sector

The EU is reinstating measures to restrict access for Iranian cargo flights to EU airports, as well as a ban on maintenance and repair of Iranian cargo aircraft and vessels carrying prohibited materials or goods.