UN reimposed arms embargo and sanctions on Iran

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 828 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 5244 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12497 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 41365 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 62604 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 76741 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127779 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54290 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46449 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40168 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 13894 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 14372 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 17014 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 25013 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 18693 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 35804 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127779 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 52923 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 63302 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 64221 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Maia Sandu
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 17583 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 76741 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 39823 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 44852 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 46734 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

UN reimposed arms embargo and sanctions on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The UN Security Council reimposed an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran on September 27. The decision was initiated by Great Britain, France, and Germany due to accusations against Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal.

UN reimposed arms embargo and sanctions on Iran

The UN Security Council on Saturday, September 27, reinstated the arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran at the initiative of Great Britain, France, and Germany. The decision was made amid accusations that Tehran violated the 2015 nuclear deal, which Iran categorically denies.

This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United Nations on Saturday reinstated an arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran after a process initiated by key European powers, which Tehran warned would be met with a harsh response.

- the post says.

As stated, Great Britain, France, and Germany initiated the return of sanctions against Iran in the UN Security Council due to accusations that the country violated the 2015 agreement, which aimed to stop the development of a nuclear bomb. Iran, in turn, denies its desire to create nuclear weapons.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that UN sanctions against Iran are to be reinstated on Saturday, after Russia and China's resolution to postpone them failed. This decision by Western powers is likely to escalate tensions with Tehran. 

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
Reuters
United Nations
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
Iran