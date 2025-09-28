UN reimposed arms embargo and sanctions on Iran

The UN Security Council on Saturday, September 27, reinstated the arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran at the initiative of Great Britain, France, and Germany. The decision was made amid accusations that Tehran violated the 2015 nuclear deal, which Iran categorically denies.

This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United Nations on Saturday reinstated an arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran after a process initiated by key European powers, which Tehran warned would be met with a harsh response. - the post says.

As stated, Great Britain, France, and Germany initiated the return of sanctions against Iran in the UN Security Council due to accusations that the country violated the 2015 agreement, which aimed to stop the development of a nuclear bomb. Iran, in turn, denies its desire to create nuclear weapons.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that UN sanctions against Iran are to be reinstated on Saturday, after Russia and China's resolution to postpone them failed. This decision by Western powers is likely to escalate tensions with Tehran.