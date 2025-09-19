$41.250.05
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

Singer Adele has received an offer to perform at the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2026 final game, but her participation has not yet been confirmed. Other candidates for the performance include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Singer Adele has received an offer to perform during the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl, the final game of the professional American football season, but her participation has not yet been confirmed, Page Six reports, citing insiders, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, rumors are circulating that Adele may take the field at the important match in Santa Clara, California, in February next year, and she is reportedly in negotiations.

However, among the candidates to participate in the halftime show are also avid Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift and "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker Miley Cyrus, who has never performed at this most prestigious concert.

Addition

Adele's fiancé, Rich Paul, is one of the biggest sports agents, and the British singer has already attended the Super Bowl as a fan. But in 2024, at a concert in Las Vegas, she joked to her fans about her presence in the stands: "Last year I went, of course, not for football at all. I went to see Rihanna."

Julia Shramko

SportsCultureUNN Lite
Las Vegas
SWIFT
California
United States