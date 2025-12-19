$42.340.00
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8504 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10077 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11637 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14126 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 11839 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17597 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10633 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 8180 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Belarus is rapidly losing economic sovereignty due to increasing dependence on Russia - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

Belarus's economic dependence on Russia is rapidly deepening and already covers key sectors - from foreign trade and finance to investment and the defense industry, significantly narrowing the space for Minsk's independent decisions.

Belarus is rapidly losing economic sovereignty due to increasing dependence on Russia - intelligence

Belarus is rapidly sinking into Russia's economic orbit, and this dependence already covers key sectors – from energy and trade to finance, investment, and the defense industry. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In foreign trade, Moscow's dominance has become decisive: the lion's share of Belarusian exports goes to the Russian market, and approximately another quarter goes to third countries, but using Russian infrastructure. Logistics access to ports, railway routes, and tariffs are effectively determined by the Russian side, making up to 90% of exports critically dependent on the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

It is noted that financial integration has also deepened in recent years. After sanctions against the Belarusian banking sector and the disconnection of four state banks from SWIFT, Minsk completely switched to Russian payment solutions. Similar trends are observed in the foreign exchange market: half of the National Bank of Belarus's currency basket consists of the Russian ruble, and changes in the Russian economy are immediately reflected in the Belarusian ruble's exchange rate.

Investment dependence shows a similar dynamic. The share of Russian capital in foreign direct investment has grown to almost 70%. Russia effectively remains the only available source of external financing for Minsk. At the same time, Belarus's state debt to the Russian Federation has reached about $8 billion, and Moscow has agreed to restructure payments for seven years, strengthening political and economic control.

US eases sanctions against Belaruskali after release of political prisoners15.12.25, 22:13 • 3675 views

The defense industry has become a separate dimension of integration. After the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Minsk increased production cooperation with the Russian military-industrial complex: at least 300 state enterprises were reoriented to fulfill Russian defense contracts.

Collectively, these processes create a situation where Minsk's room for economic maneuver is significantly narrowed, and strategic decisions are determined exclusively by the Kremlin's political and economic priorities.

- added the intelligence.

Lukashenka stated that "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty: the National Security and Defense Council reacted18.12.25, 19:53 • 3438 views

Olga Rozgon

