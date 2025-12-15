US eases sanctions against Belaruskali after release of political prisoners

The United States of America has partially lifted sanctions on three Belarusian legal entities associated with the potash sector after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners. This is stated in a document published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC), writes UNN.

Details

The sanctions relief applies to the potash fertilizer producer "Belaruskali", its trader "Belarusian Potash Company" and the subsidiary LLC "Agrorozkvit".

The prisoners were released on December 13: the Belarusian authorities released 123 political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, and former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.

The easing of sanctions is part of an agreement with the United States, under which the Treasury Department issued a general license allowing certain transactions with the specified companies.

Washington emphasized that the easing is conditional and depends on a "sustained improvement in behavior" by Minsk and the fulfillment of Alyaksandr Lukashenka's promise to stop politically motivated arrests. Sanctions can be reinstated at any time.

