US eases sanctions against Belaruskali after release of political prisoners

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
07:26 PM • 2666 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 21971 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 24830 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 20683 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 19982 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 32665 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 21158 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21663 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22023 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22525 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.3m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will changeDecember 15, 10:36 AM • 12063 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 37459 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 18045 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 28781 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media02:19 PM • 6620 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 32665 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 28872 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 37560 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 87601 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 105241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 26870 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 43867 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 44830 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 49042 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 83782 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

US eases sanctions against Belaruskali after release of political prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The US has partially lifted sanctions on three Belarusian legal entities linked to the potash sector. This happened after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski.

US eases sanctions against Belaruskali after release of political prisoners

The United States of America has partially lifted sanctions on three Belarusian legal entities associated with the potash sector after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners. This is stated in a document published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC), writes UNN.

Details

The sanctions relief applies to the potash fertilizer producer "Belaruskali", its trader "Belarusian Potash Company" and the subsidiary LLC "Agrorozkvit".

The prisoners were released on December 13: the Belarusian authorities released 123 political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, and former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.

Zelenskyy spoke with released Belarusian political prisoners15.12.25, 13:43 • 2756 views

The easing of sanctions is part of an agreement with the United States, under which the Treasury Department issued a general license allowing certain transactions with the specified companies.

Washington emphasized that the easing is conditional and depends on a "sustained improvement in behavior" by Minsk and the fulfillment of Alyaksandr Lukashenka's promise to stop politically motivated arrests. Sanctions can be reinstated at any time.

Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisoners14.12.25, 10:06 • 13592 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
Washington, D.C.