Zelenskyy spoke with released Belarusian political prisoners
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with released political prisoners from Belarus. He noted their principled position regarding Russian aggression and promised further assistance.
I highly appreciate the kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians and the clear, principled position on Russian aggression. This is important
According to him, "Ukraine will continue to help everyone who helps us defend independence and people's lives."
