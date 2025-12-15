Zelenskyy spoke with released Belarusian political prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with political prisoners released from Belarus, UNN reports.

I highly appreciate the kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians and the clear, principled position on Russian aggression. This is important - Zelenskyy noted after talking with political prisoners released from Belarus.

According to him, "Ukraine will continue to help everyone who helps us defend independence and people's lives."

