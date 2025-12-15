$42.190.08
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 6602 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 11339 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 14137 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 15270 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 16789 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 23564 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32417 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28602 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 38378 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Publications
Exclusives
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 67437 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 83541 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 69753 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 79090 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 103629 views
BFM TV

Zelenskyy spoke with released Belarusian political prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with released political prisoners from Belarus. He noted their principled position regarding Russian aggression and promised further assistance.

Zelenskyy spoke with released Belarusian political prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with political prisoners released from Belarus, UNN reports.

I highly appreciate the kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians and the clear, principled position on Russian aggression. This is important 

- Zelenskyy noted after talking with political prisoners released from Belarus. 

Glad that people are finally free: Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava13.12.25, 21:41 • 4306 views

According to him, "Ukraine will continue to help everyone who helps us defend independence and people's lives."

Mass release of political prisoners in Belarus: opposition figure Kolesnikova and Nobel laureate Bialiatski are free13.12.25, 16:18 • 5142 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine