03:54 PM • 10017 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 14755 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 13943 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 14682 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 14114 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 11928 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13295 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14200 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12698 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13103 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 58964 views
Glad that people are finally free: Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

President Zelenskyy announced the release of five Ukrainians and Belarusian political prisoners, including Maria Kalesnikava, thanks to agreements with America. He emphasized the importance of intensifying prisoner exchanges with Russia.

Glad that people are finally free: Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, who was released from imprisonment today and transferred to the territory of Ukraine, UNN reports.

And one more thing. An important step was ensured by the Main Intelligence Directorate: five Ukrainians were returned from Belarus. These are our civilian citizens. Along with them, Belarusian political prisoners who were released thanks to agreements with America are also now in Ukraine. Among them are Maria Kalesnikava, Viktar Babaryka, and others. I spoke with Maria today – I am glad that people are finally free.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians13.12.25, 17:01 • 13939 views

He added that he had spoken with General Budanov several times during the operation, and now it is important that there are results in the Russian direction – so that the exchanges of our people, our prisoners, resume.

Ukrainian military and civilians must return home from Russian captivity. Work must be significantly intensified along all lines, with all partners. I want to thank everyone who helps us! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year13.12.25, 15:58 • 14679 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Daniil Menshykov
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine