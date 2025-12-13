Glad that people are finally free: Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, who was released from imprisonment today and transferred to the territory of Ukraine, UNN reports.

And one more thing. An important step was ensured by the Main Intelligence Directorate: five Ukrainians were returned from Belarus. These are our civilian citizens. Along with them, Belarusian political prisoners who were released thanks to agreements with America are also now in Ukraine. Among them are Maria Kalesnikava, Viktar Babaryka, and others. I spoke with Maria today – I am glad that people are finally free. - Zelenskyy reported.

Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians

He added that he had spoken with General Budanov several times during the operation, and now it is important that there are results in the Russian direction – so that the exchanges of our people, our prisoners, resume.

Ukrainian military and civilians must return home from Russian captivity. Work must be significantly intensified along all lines, with all partners. I want to thank everyone who helps us! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year