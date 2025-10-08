$41.320.03
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7320 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10607 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11755 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 49700 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53135 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38817 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40742 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36827 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 67928 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 21882 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 19098 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 22433 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 13845 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11432 views
Publications
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11554 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 49639 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 37682 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 67890 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 77420 views
Banker Awards'25 announced winners: ObmenAT24 named best crypto exchange platform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The crypto exchange service ObmenAT24 has been recognized as the best platform for fast and secure cryptocurrency exchange at the annual Banker Awards 2025.

Banker Awards'25 announced winners: ObmenAT24 named best crypto exchange platform

The annual industry award Banker Awards 2025, organized by the influential publication Banker.ua, has announced its winners. In the nomination "Best platform for fast and secure cryptocurrency exchange," the crypto exchange service ObmenAT24 received recognition.

As Banker.ua notes, ObmenAT24 is one of the most decorated platforms in Ukraine, having gained recognition among both the crypto community and millions of users, as well as among financial market experts.

Today, ObmenAT24 offers the most popular exchange pairs, including USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as a wide selection of electronic money and exchange directions between electronic wallets, bank transfers, cash, and alternative payment systems. The platform works with cards from Ukrainian banks, SEPA, SWIFT, Revolut, Google/ApplePay, and IBAN details. The service has a physical presence in over 30 cities in Ukraine and more than 40 branches in key world capitals.

— explained the organizers of the Banker Awards 2025 regarding the recognition of the ObmenAT24 platform.

The platform is the most open in its market. This is noted by the organizer of the award, Banker.ua, and emphasized: "One of the main advantages of ObmenAT24 is its open and transparent reserve policy. Unlike most other operators, the service publicly declares the volume of its reserves, which amount to the equivalent of $700,000 per day in various fiat and cryptocurrencies. This ensures the ability to instantly execute large-volume client operations, guaranteeing users quick receipt of funds."

As previously emphasized by "Ekonomichna Pravda," ObmenAT24 is the most transparent among crypto exchange services available to Ukrainians. It is the only one on the market that publicly discloses data on the volume of its reserves. This builds user trust and confirms the reliability of the platform and its services.

At the same time, Banker Awards'25 highlights the innovative nature of the platform, which constantly expands its product line. "In 2025, testing of an innovative cryptocurrency deposit service (staking) began, which has already been used by about 1,000 clients during the piloting phase. The new product will allow users to deposit crypto assets on the ObmenAT24 platform. The service will be the first in its segment in Ukraine and will be based on smart contracts and its own crypto processing," Banker.ua reports.

According to the publication, ObmenAT24's client base is steadily growing. "The platform has served over a million users since 2016. In 2024, it attracted an average of 250–300 new clients monthly, while in July 2025, this figure rose to one thousand new users monthly. The continuous development of high-quality and large-scale services stimulates interest in the platform, and the increased frequency of repeat transactions is a clear indication of its value to clients," explain the organizers of Banker Awards'25.

The victory in Banker Awards'25 underscores ObmenAT24's status as a market leader. The platform combines scale and innovation, international presence, high reserves, and transparency, which together form a new market standard for fast and secure crypto exchange.

ObmenAT24 already has many prestigious awards. The platform is included in the list of the best crypto exchangers according to the financial portal "Minfin" and BIT.UA. Previously, the service received the FinAwards'25 award in the "Best Crypto Service" category, became the winner of PaySpace Magazine Awards'24 as "Best Crypto Project," and was also included in the "TOP-100. Largest Ratings" in the "TopFinance-2025" nomination.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
SWIFT
Ukraine