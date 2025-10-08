The annual industry award Banker Awards 2025, organized by the influential publication Banker.ua, has announced its winners. In the nomination "Best platform for fast and secure cryptocurrency exchange," the crypto exchange service ObmenAT24 received recognition.

As Banker.ua notes, ObmenAT24 is one of the most decorated platforms in Ukraine, having gained recognition among both the crypto community and millions of users, as well as among financial market experts.

Today, ObmenAT24 offers the most popular exchange pairs, including USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as a wide selection of electronic money and exchange directions between electronic wallets, bank transfers, cash, and alternative payment systems. The platform works with cards from Ukrainian banks, SEPA, SWIFT, Revolut, Google/ApplePay, and IBAN details. The service has a physical presence in over 30 cities in Ukraine and more than 40 branches in key world capitals. — explained the organizers of the Banker Awards 2025 regarding the recognition of the ObmenAT24 platform.

The platform is the most open in its market. This is noted by the organizer of the award, Banker.ua, and emphasized: "One of the main advantages of ObmenAT24 is its open and transparent reserve policy. Unlike most other operators, the service publicly declares the volume of its reserves, which amount to the equivalent of $700,000 per day in various fiat and cryptocurrencies. This ensures the ability to instantly execute large-volume client operations, guaranteeing users quick receipt of funds."

As previously emphasized by "Ekonomichna Pravda," ObmenAT24 is the most transparent among crypto exchange services available to Ukrainians. It is the only one on the market that publicly discloses data on the volume of its reserves. This builds user trust and confirms the reliability of the platform and its services.

At the same time, Banker Awards'25 highlights the innovative nature of the platform, which constantly expands its product line. "In 2025, testing of an innovative cryptocurrency deposit service (staking) began, which has already been used by about 1,000 clients during the piloting phase. The new product will allow users to deposit crypto assets on the ObmenAT24 platform. The service will be the first in its segment in Ukraine and will be based on smart contracts and its own crypto processing," Banker.ua reports.

According to the publication, ObmenAT24's client base is steadily growing. "The platform has served over a million users since 2016. In 2024, it attracted an average of 250–300 new clients monthly, while in July 2025, this figure rose to one thousand new users monthly. The continuous development of high-quality and large-scale services stimulates interest in the platform, and the increased frequency of repeat transactions is a clear indication of its value to clients," explain the organizers of Banker Awards'25.

The victory in Banker Awards'25 underscores ObmenAT24's status as a market leader. The platform combines scale and innovation, international presence, high reserves, and transparency, which together form a new market standard for fast and secure crypto exchange.

ObmenAT24 already has many prestigious awards. The platform is included in the list of the best crypto exchangers according to the financial portal "Minfin" and BIT.UA. Previously, the service received the FinAwards'25 award in the "Best Crypto Service" category, became the winner of PaySpace Magazine Awards'24 as "Best Crypto Project," and was also included in the "TOP-100. Largest Ratings" in the "TopFinance-2025" nomination.