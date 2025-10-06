Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding

American singer Selena Gomez showed fans a special moment from her own wedding, posting a video of her and her friend Taylor Swift. Gomez dedicated the post to Taylor's 12th studio album, writes UNN with reference to the singer's post.

In the video, Taylor compliments Selena on her appearance and adds that she loves her very much. In addition, Gomez posted several photos with her friend in the carousel. Selena dedicated the caption to Taylor Swift's 12th studio album.

In honor of SHOWGIRL... thank God you've been by my side for almost 20 years! I love you @taylorswift always and forever — Gomez wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that American singer Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco got married at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara. Among the guests were Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paris Hilton. Singer Taylor Swift also supported her friend.