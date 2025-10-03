$41.280.05
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 27761 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 35388 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20078 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20068 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16434 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
Located 1400 km from Ukraine: drones hit an oil refinery in OrskVideoOctober 3, 08:59 AM • 5288 views
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdicates in favor of his son GuillaumeVideoOctober 3, 08:59 AM • 3590 views
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% completePhotoOctober 3, 12:20 PM • 11516 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 23182 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 16166 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 3114 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 27047 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 30496 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 73447 views
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3116 views

Taylor Swift, after the release of her album "The Life of a Showgirl," appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" wearing a ring from Travis Kelce. Jeweler Rich Goldberg described the ring as classic, featuring a five-to-six-carat cushion-cut center diamond.

Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce

The singer has been focused on the release of her album "The Life of a Showgirl" in recent weeks, but Swift recently appeared on one of Britain's most famous talk shows, "The Graham Norton Show." This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent and InStyle.

Details

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was recently released and is now available on all platforms worldwide. To celebrate the album's release, Taylor Swift appeared on popular shows in London. During the recording of "The Graham Norton Show," a close-up of Taylor Swift's engagement ring, given to her by Travis Kelce, could be seen.

If you look closely, you could see a "round bezel with antique mine brilliant cut diamonds," the publication writes.

Famous jeweler evaluated the diamond cut

Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers commented on the ring. The expert called it "as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself."

Judging by the few photos we have at the moment, the central diamond has an elongated "cushion" shape and weighs approximately five to six carats.

Goldberg also noted that a diamond of this shape could also be an "old mine" brilliant cut, meaning an antique cushion-shaped diamond.

The setting, apparently, is made of yellow gold, it is wider at the top and tapers downwards, with engraving on the sides and, possibly, with a pair of very small inlaid gemstones.

- emphasized the representative of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Swift chooses Artifex Fine Jewelry creations

Here's what Instyle adds about the ring's details.

According to the singer, she had been following and admiring the work of jeweler Kindred Lubeck, the creator of Artifex Fine Jewelry, for some time:

  • "I showed him a video about a year and a half ago because his work seemed very cool to me";
    • "When I saw the ring, I said, 'I know who made this, and you're really listening to me.'"

      It was like, "you really know me." I didn't know what kind of ring I wanted, but he somehow knew.

      - Swift explained.

      About the new album

      During the interview, Taylor explained that the idea for her music album "The Life of a Showgirl" was born during the Eras Tour. It was this experience that supported and helped her write songs and stay active during the world tour.

      Unlike previous albums, the new work is completely introspective.

      - Swift explained.

      In recent years, I've changed my perspective and I like to tell stories from a certain distance.

      - the pop star said on "The Graham Norton Show."

      Recall

      On August 12, Taylor Swift presented her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl", completing a series of mysterious hints and posts. As previously noted, the new album was to be released by October 13.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      CultureUNN Lite
      SWIFT