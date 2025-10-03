Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce

The singer has been focused on the release of her album "The Life of a Showgirl" in recent weeks, but Swift recently appeared on one of Britain's most famous talk shows, "The Graham Norton Show." This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent and InStyle.

Details

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was recently released and is now available on all platforms worldwide. To celebrate the album's release, Taylor Swift appeared on popular shows in London. During the recording of "The Graham Norton Show," a close-up of Taylor Swift's engagement ring, given to her by Travis Kelce, could be seen.

If you look closely, you could see a "round bezel with antique mine brilliant cut diamonds," the publication writes.

Famous jeweler evaluated the diamond cut

Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers commented on the ring. The expert called it "as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself."

Judging by the few photos we have at the moment, the central diamond has an elongated "cushion" shape and weighs approximately five to six carats.

Goldberg also noted that a diamond of this shape could also be an "old mine" brilliant cut, meaning an antique cushion-shaped diamond.

The setting, apparently, is made of yellow gold, it is wider at the top and tapers downwards, with engraving on the sides and, possibly, with a pair of very small inlaid gemstones. - emphasized the representative of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

Swift chooses Artifex Fine Jewelry creations

Here's what Instyle adds about the ring's details.

According to the singer, she had been following and admiring the work of jeweler Kindred Lubeck, the creator of Artifex Fine Jewelry, for some time:

"I showed him a video about a year and a half ago because his work seemed very cool to me";

"When I saw the ring, I said, 'I know who made this, and you're really listening to me.'"

It was like, "you really know me." I didn't know what kind of ring I wanted, but he somehow knew. - Swift explained.

About the new album

During the interview, Taylor explained that the idea for her music album "The Life of a Showgirl" was born during the Eras Tour. It was this experience that supported and helped her write songs and stay active during the world tour.

Unlike previous albums, the new work is completely introspective. - Swift explained.

In recent years, I've changed my perspective and I like to tell stories from a certain distance. - the pop star said on "The Graham Norton Show."

Recall

On August 12, Taylor Swift presented her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl", completing a series of mysterious hints and posts. As previously noted, the new album was to be released by October 13.