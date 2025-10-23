Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 23

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
10:55 PM • 11365 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 18870 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 9246 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 18061 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 22561 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 36487 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 23503 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 22718 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 20751 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 36117 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
99%
748mm
Popular news
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJOctober 22, 07:21 PM • 18347 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedulesOctober 22, 08:11 PM • 12742 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with drones: explosions heard in the city, air defense is workingOctober 22, 08:23 PM • 5194 views
enemy attack on Kyiv: UAV debris fell in three districts, on a kindergarten, a house and a carOctober 22, 08:39 PM • 4734 views
Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi Asman10:26 PM • 10956 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 36490 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 36119 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 32405 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 35844 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 39106 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 21369 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 41224 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 55730 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 64851 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 54463 views
Actual
Social network
SWIFT
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ChatGPT
The Diplomat

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

October 23 marks Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day. This day also celebrates Talk Show Host Day and Advertising Workers' Day.

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 23

Today, October 23, marks SUDEP Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day, who ensure flawless preparation for each broadcast, UNN reports.

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Awareness Day

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Awareness Day is a global initiative aimed at drawing attention to one of the leading causes of death among people with this condition. The event was launched in 2014 by the SUDEP Action organization to spread knowledge about the risks associated with epilepsy and support scientific research to reduce them.

Every year, hundreds of organizations around the world join the celebration, emphasizing the importance of awareness. After all, many patients and their families still do not know about SUDEP, and timely information can help prevent tragedies and save lives.

Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day

Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of a rare genetic disorder and to support people living with the diagnosis. This day is part of a global initiative aimed at helping with timely diagnosis and ensuring patients have access to proper medical care.

Kabuki syndrome is extremely rare, so it is difficult to determine the exact number of people who have this disease. The disease manifests itself in different ways: in most cases, characteristic facial features are observed - large eyes, long eyelashes, arched eyebrows, as well as growth retardation, small hands and fingers, hearing problems, heart defects, spinal or kidney anomalies. Often, children with this syndrome have developmental delays and certain intellectual difficulties.

Talk Show Host Day

Talk Show Host Day is celebrated annually on October 23 and is dedicated to the people behind the scenes of television programs, ensuring flawless preparation for each broadcast. It is thanks to their work that viewers see vivid interviews, live emotions, and interesting discussions.

The first talk show is considered to be "Joe Franklin's Talk Show", which aired in 1951 and became the basis of the genre. Since then, talk shows have become a powerful cultural phenomenon that not only entertains, but also helps raise important topics, inspire, and even raise money for good causes.

Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce03.10.25, 19:13 • 92095 views

Advertising Workers' Day

Every year on October 23, Ukraine celebrates Advertising Workers' Day - a professional holiday for creative people who create and promote ideas, brands, and campaigns. Although the date does not have official status, since 1994 it has become important for the entire advertising community - from marketers and designers to copywriters and brand managers.

Advertising has come a long way from heralds and papyrus announcements to digital platforms. In Ukraine, the real development of the industry began after gaining independence, and the adoption of the Law "On Advertising" in 1996 laid the foundation for the modern industry, which today covers commercial, political, and social advertising.

What targeted advertising offers: pros and cons03.10.25, 18:33 • 12774 views

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle James and the Council of Volyn Saints

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle James, the brother of the Lord, is also celebrated on October 23. He was one of the seventy apostles of Christ and lived in strict fasting and prayer. James became the first bishop of the Church of Jerusalem and converted many to Christianity. For preaching about Christ, he was thrown from the temple and stoned. The Church honors James as a holy martyr and an example of unwavering faith.

The celebration of the Council of Volyn Saints was also initiated on this day in 1881 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the return of the Pochaiv Lavra to Orthodoxy after more than a century of subordination to the Uniates.

The Council includes the Equal-to-the-Apostles Cyril and Methodius, Princess Olga, Prince Volodymyr, hierarchs, venerable and martyrs who glorified Volyn with their service and faith. Later, new names were added to this list, including Saint Arseniy Matsiyevich, Venerable Amphilochius of Pochaiv, Prince Volodymyr Vasylkovych, and Martyr Danylo Bratkovsky. This is a day of honor for all Volyn righteous, known and unknown.

Justified and supported aggression against Ukraine: another metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church was заочно charged with suspicion20.10.25, 13:49 • 3264 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Brand
War in Ukraine
charity
SWIFT
Ukraine