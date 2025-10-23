Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 23

Today, October 23, marks SUDEP Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day, who ensure flawless preparation for each broadcast, UNN reports.

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Awareness Day

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Awareness Day is a global initiative aimed at drawing attention to one of the leading causes of death among people with this condition. The event was launched in 2014 by the SUDEP Action organization to spread knowledge about the risks associated with epilepsy and support scientific research to reduce them.

Every year, hundreds of organizations around the world join the celebration, emphasizing the importance of awareness. After all, many patients and their families still do not know about SUDEP, and timely information can help prevent tragedies and save lives.

Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day

Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of a rare genetic disorder and to support people living with the diagnosis. This day is part of a global initiative aimed at helping with timely diagnosis and ensuring patients have access to proper medical care.

Kabuki syndrome is extremely rare, so it is difficult to determine the exact number of people who have this disease. The disease manifests itself in different ways: in most cases, characteristic facial features are observed - large eyes, long eyelashes, arched eyebrows, as well as growth retardation, small hands and fingers, hearing problems, heart defects, spinal or kidney anomalies. Often, children with this syndrome have developmental delays and certain intellectual difficulties.

Talk Show Host Day

Talk Show Host Day is celebrated annually on October 23 and is dedicated to the people behind the scenes of television programs, ensuring flawless preparation for each broadcast. It is thanks to their work that viewers see vivid interviews, live emotions, and interesting discussions.

The first talk show is considered to be "Joe Franklin's Talk Show", which aired in 1951 and became the basis of the genre. Since then, talk shows have become a powerful cultural phenomenon that not only entertains, but also helps raise important topics, inspire, and even raise money for good causes.

Advertising Workers' Day

Every year on October 23, Ukraine celebrates Advertising Workers' Day - a professional holiday for creative people who create and promote ideas, brands, and campaigns. Although the date does not have official status, since 1994 it has become important for the entire advertising community - from marketers and designers to copywriters and brand managers.

Advertising has come a long way from heralds and papyrus announcements to digital platforms. In Ukraine, the real development of the industry began after gaining independence, and the adoption of the Law "On Advertising" in 1996 laid the foundation for the modern industry, which today covers commercial, political, and social advertising.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle James and the Council of Volyn Saints

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle James, the brother of the Lord, is also celebrated on October 23. He was one of the seventy apostles of Christ and lived in strict fasting and prayer. James became the first bishop of the Church of Jerusalem and converted many to Christianity. For preaching about Christ, he was thrown from the temple and stoned. The Church honors James as a holy martyr and an example of unwavering faith.

The celebration of the Council of Volyn Saints was also initiated on this day in 1881 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the return of the Pochaiv Lavra to Orthodoxy after more than a century of subordination to the Uniates.

The Council includes the Equal-to-the-Apostles Cyril and Methodius, Princess Olga, Prince Volodymyr, hierarchs, venerable and martyrs who glorified Volyn with their service and faith. Later, new names were added to this list, including Saint Arseniy Matsiyevich, Venerable Amphilochius of Pochaiv, Prince Volodymyr Vasylkovych, and Martyr Danylo Bratkovsky. This is a day of honor for all Volyn righteous, known and unknown.

