08:37 AM • 11355 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34033 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18725 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22767 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6228 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23802 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25633 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64275 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104224 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Justified and supported aggression against Ukraine: another metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church was заочно charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Law enforcement officers informed Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk (Leonid Pokrovsky) of suspicion for justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation. He heads the Synodal Department of the Russian Orthodox Church for interaction with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

Justified and supported aggression against Ukraine: another metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church was заочно charged with suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have notified a metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church, who justified aggression against Ukraine, of suspicion. This refers to Metropolitan Kirill (Leonid Pokrovsky) of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspect heads the Synodal Department of the Russian Orthodox Church for Interaction with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Russian Federation. As noted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, this structure provides ideological support for the actions of the Russian military-political leadership and is effectively a link between the state, the church, and the army in Russia.

In October 2022, he recorded a video address in which he openly approved of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

In 2023, during an interview with Russian propagandists, he repeated Kremlin narratives about a "just war" against Ukraine.

Recall

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience adopted a decision by which the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was recognized as affiliated with a foreign religious organization - the Russian Orthodox Church, which is banned on the territory of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine