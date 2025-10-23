$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11288 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14050 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14926 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23123 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23629 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21564 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11621 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14471 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16167 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30963 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 23123 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23629 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21564 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 30963 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 24136 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 10080 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32862 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52710 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66405 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 74985 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10068 views

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing two revealing outfits during the party – with a transparent corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the invited guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, throwing a glamorous party with celebrity guests. During the event, the star of "The Kardashians" changed two striking outfits.

Despite the rain, the founder of the Skims brand showed off her figure in a transparent corset and a silk skirt that accentuated her curves.

Later, Kim changed into a tight-fitting mini-dress made of transparent fabric, embroidered with beads and decorated with tassels, complementing it with a revealing bra.

The celebration was organized by her close friend, photographer and artist Mert Alas, with whom they have been friends for many years. Alas is known for his collaborations with Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and Taylor Swift.

Recently, fans have even suspected them of a romantic relationship after joint photos on Instagram. However, recently on Jimmy Fallon's show, Kardashian cautiously commented on her personal life, hinting that she is not in a hurry for new relationships.

Among the guests were John Galliano, Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Isla Fisher, Stella Maxwell, socialite Emma Weymouth, and the birthday girl's mother Kris Jenner.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that at the SKIMS party, Kim Kardashian appeared with the famous photographer Mert Alas, which sparked rumors of a new romance after a fling with Odell Beckham Jr. 

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
Musician
Brand
Social network
Series
SWIFT
London