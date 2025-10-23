Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing two revealing outfits during the party – with a transparent corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the invited guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, throwing a glamorous party with celebrity guests. During the event, the star of "The Kardashians" changed two striking outfits.

Despite the rain, the founder of the Skims brand showed off her figure in a transparent corset and a silk skirt that accentuated her curves.

Later, Kim changed into a tight-fitting mini-dress made of transparent fabric, embroidered with beads and decorated with tassels, complementing it with a revealing bra.

The celebration was organized by her close friend, photographer and artist Mert Alas, with whom they have been friends for many years. Alas is known for his collaborations with Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and Taylor Swift.

Recently, fans have even suspected them of a romantic relationship after joint photos on Instagram. However, recently on Jimmy Fallon's show, Kardashian cautiously commented on her personal life, hinting that she is not in a hurry for new relationships.

Among the guests were John Galliano, Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Isla Fisher, Stella Maxwell, socialite Emma Weymouth, and the birthday girl's mother Kris Jenner.

Earlier, UNN wrote that at the SKIMS party, Kim Kardashian appeared with the famous photographer Mert Alas, which sparked rumors of a new romance after a fling with Odell Beckham Jr.