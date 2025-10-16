$41.760.01
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2310 views

Supermodel Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria's Secret 2025 show after a six-year hiatus, showcasing two looks. She was joined by Gigi Hadid, former "angels" and new faces, as well as musical performers.

Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show

On Wednesday, American supermodel Bella Hadid made a grand return to the Victoria's Secret fashion show, which continued its triumphant revival, marking its second year after a six-year hiatus that nearly led to the demise of the iconic lingerie brand. UNN, citing Daily Mail and PEOPLE, reports on what made the legendary 2025 fashion show memorable.

Details

The show, which streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, marked a return to the classic "glamorous and sensual" show style, which is trying to boost sales after a pivot to so-called "woke" posing.

Bella returned after stepping away from public life for treatment related to health complications she attributes to a controversial chronic Lyme disease diagnosis, but in recent months she has also battled mental health issues.

The supermodel, who was joined by her older sister Gigi Hadid at the show, made a grand entrance in a fiery crimson bra and lace thong, showcasing a deep tan.

Bella wore a red lace garter over her ripped abs, which supported her sheer red stockings, and draped a red cape over her forearms. The runway star traded her usual brunette hair for a luxurious golden-blonde hairstyle.

She completed her look and accentuated her striking physique with metallic open-toe heels that wrapped around her ankles.

Bella returned later in the show with a strikingly different look in a white and silver color scheme, featuring an opaque white bra adorned with silver sequined tassels.

The bra was connected to her garter, which was also adorned with a sequined tassel, and had thin straps crisscrossing her abdomen. A tasseled skirt under her stockings drew attention to her long, slender legs, and she completed her angelic look with a dramatic pair of white, flower-covered wings that looked like clouds.

The show turned into a sister act when her older sister Gigi Hadid also walked the runway. Gigi, whose brown hair was parted to the side and pulled back into a bun, showed off her toned midriff in a bubblegum pink crop top and high-waisted lace briefs. She covered herself with a sheer pink robe adorned with voluminous pink flowers.

Gigi complemented her sister's look when she returned in a second outfit – a shimmering white teddy with a flowing skirt framed by fluffy, pillow-like white wings.

The show also featured several former Victoria's Secret "Angels," including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Barbara Palvin, and Grace Elizabeth.

Other returning models included Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Yasmine Wijnaldum.

There will also be newcomers to the runway, such as WNBA star Angel Reese, influencer Quenlin Blackwell, nepo baby Iris Law, plus-size model Yumi Nu, model Diane Sodre, actress Barbie Ferreira, and plus-size model Precious Lee.

Musical performers who have previously graced the event include Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Cher, while this year's lineup features: Missy Elliott, Karol G, K-Pop group TWICE, and Madison Beer.

Jasmine Tookes opened the show, baring her pregnant belly in a golden mesh outfit with a satin brown bra and thong. Instead of wings, she had a wire shell adorned with enormous pearl beads.

Adriana Lima made a stunning entrance in a sheer, sequin-covered bodysuit with shimmering lingerie underneath, giving the impression that she was emerging in the outfit. Her minimalist ensemble was adorned with metallic copper-colored wings.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked magnificent in a sheer beige monokini with mollusk-like patterns protecting her modesty. The top of the Brazilian runway star's outfit was connected at the bottom by crisscrossing straps, and she added a dramatic touch with heart-shaped metallic wings.

Her second look included a black lace bustier and double-strap briefs, as well as black lace stockings.

WNBA star Angel Reese towered over the runway in a floral bra and thong. She wore a matching garter with dangling suspenders and a fluffy pink floral-print boa on top. She also walked in a more casual outfit with an unusual pink cutout crop top that revealed her pale pink lace bra and a tied bottom.

Irina Shayk looked like a burlesque performer in her outfit, which included a tall pink headpiece. She wore a sheer white corset top with a large sequin-covered bow covering her bust, and a matching thong.

In her second outfit, she wore a red bra with an asymmetrical bow top and a flowing sheer red skirt that billowed around her, accentuating her toned legs. She wore a matching garter with suspenders and a fluffy pink floral-print boa on top.

She also walked in a more casual outfit with an unusual pink cutout crop top that revealed her pale pink lace bra and a tied bottom.

She wore a sheer white corset top with a large sequin-covered bow covering her breasts, and a matching thong.

Her second look included a red bra with an asymmetrical top and a flowing sheer red skirt that billowed around her, accentuating her toned legs.

Amelia Gray Hamlin delivered a sensual performance in a revealing black and silver look.

Model Lisa Rinna's daughter was dressed in a circular black dress adorned with a sparkling rhinestone frame and glittering bows over the cups.

She covered her black briefs with a jeweled skirt frame, which was also adorned with bows.

After Madison Beer finished performing her song "Make You Mine," the artist also walked the runway. She appeared in a sheer pink corset with silver floral embroidery and pink flowers.

Popular wisdom says it's better to see once than to hear a hundred times. Therefore, we offer you a series of photos from that unforgettable evening.

Pavlo Zinchenko

