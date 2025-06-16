There is a high probability that US President Donald Trump will complete diplomatic negotiations and impose sanctions against Russia in the next few weeks. This was announced by Trump's former national security aide Fred Fleitz, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Former Trump national security aide Fred Fleitz at the White House said Trump feels "disrespected" by Vladimir Putin's refusal to take peace talks seriously.

There is a high probability that in the next few weeks, Trump will complete diplomatic negotiations and impose sanctions against Russia. But Trump will keep the door open for renewed negotiations – said Fleitz.

However, according to Fleitz, Trump above all "hates the European Union."

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to ask US leader Donald Trump whether he is ready to introduce additional sanctions against Russia.

In early June, Donald Trump announced the application of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary".