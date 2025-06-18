$41.530.08
G7 leaders failed to convince Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The G7 leaders' discussion did not change Trump's position on sanctions against Russia. He stated that the sanctions cost the United States of America "a lot of money," which disappointed allies.

G7 leaders failed to convince Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia

The discussion of the leaders of the "Big Seven" countries during the dinner on June 16 did not affect the position of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, regarding the introduction of tougher sanctions against Russia. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that publicly during the summit in Canada, Trump stated that sanctions cost the United States "a lot of money." At dinner, he repeated this argument and others that he had previously made against strengthening restrictions.

Trump called on Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, but he resisted new sanctions against Russia, despite repeatedly threatening to impose them

- Bloomberg writes.

As the publication writes, he further disappointed allies at the summit in Canada.

Let us remind you

Canada introduced large-scale sanctions against 77 individuals and 39 legal entities involved in the aggression of the Russian Federation. The restrictions apply to almost 1,000 commodity items and 201 shadow fleet vessels.

Trump hints at no more US sanctions on Russia at G7 summit - Politico17.06.25, 07:49 • 4196 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
