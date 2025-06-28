$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared video

Kyiv • UNN

 1396 views

Marines raised the national flag of Ukraine and the battle flag over the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region on Constitution Day. This symbolic operation was carried out by soldiers of the 34th separate marine brigade, sending greetings to the occupiers.

Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared video

Marines raised the Ukrainian flag over the occupied part of Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The video's caption states that on Constitution Day, soldiers of the 34th separate marine brigade conducted a symbolic operation – the state flag of Ukraine and the unit's combat banner flew over the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Happy Constitution Day, left-bank Kherson region! Ukraine is united. Sovereign. Unshakable. On Constitution Day, our pilots said hello to the occupiers and reminded them: this land is Ukrainian

- noted the Navy.

Recall

On June 28, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "congratulated" military facilities in Bryansk on Ukraine's Constitution Day. Drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and provided details28.06.25, 21:48

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Navy
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
