Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared video

Marines raised the Ukrainian flag over the occupied part of Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The video's caption states that on Constitution Day, soldiers of the 34th separate marine brigade conducted a symbolic operation – the state flag of Ukraine and the unit's combat banner flew over the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Happy Constitution Day, left-bank Kherson region! Ukraine is united. Sovereign. Unshakable. On Constitution Day, our pilots said hello to the occupiers and reminded them: this land is Ukrainian - noted the Navy.

Recall

On June 28, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "congratulated" military facilities in Bryansk on Ukraine's Constitution Day. Drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and provided details