The General Staff confirmed the damage to an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and provided details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian ammunition depot in the Bryansk region. A hit and fire at the facility, which is the former 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery directorate, have been confirmed.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and provided details

As part of a reduction in the enemy's offensive capabilities on Saturday, June 28, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots of the Russian aggressor. This information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in particular, the warehouses of the 1060th logistics support center (formerly the 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) in the Bryansk region were hit.

Target hit and fire on the object's territory confirmed. Results are being clarified

- stated in the message of the General Staff.

They emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - summarized the General Staff.

Recall

Earlier, UNN sources reported that on June 28, GUR attack drones attacked military facilities in Bryansk, hitting the arsenal of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Local residents heard shooting and explosions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Bryansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
