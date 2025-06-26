The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depots

Attack UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate on the evening of June 26 hit warehouses storing rocket fuel and lubricants of the 1061st Logistics Support Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk. UNN writes about this, citing sources.

Initially, local publics on social networks reported flights of unknown UAVs. Later, residents of Bryansk began to complain about explosions and a fire in one of the city's districts. Some locals did not even conceal the exact location and target of the strike.

There were four explosions - the oil depot is burning - locals write.

As UNN learned from intelligence sources, the cause of the explosions and fire at the military facility in Bryansk were friendly drones such as "Bobber", "Boklan" and "Obriy".

The strike on the rocket fuel and lubricants warehouse in Bryansk is part of a series of actions aimed at reducing the logistics capabilities of the Russian occupation army. - a source of the publication in intelligence reported.

