King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

King Charles delivered an Easter message in which he outlined bridges between different faiths and recognised the efforts of those providing humanitarian aid during wars.

Faith, hope and love. King Charles spoke about these virtues in his Easter message.



One of the mysteries of our human nature is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness. - the King said in a message before the traditional Liturgy on the Protection, which this year took place in Durham Cathedral.

However, Love is one of the most important virtues, the British monarch noted.

King Charles noted:

Jesus' actions are a symbol of his love, which knew no limits or boundaries and still lies at the heart of the Christian faith. - reads the post of the King of Great Britain.

The love he showed for us reflects the Jewish ethic of caring for those in need, a deeply human instinct that also resonates in Islam and other religious traditions. - Charles proclaims.

The main message of Easter is that God so loved the world, the whole world, that He sent His Son to live among us to show us how to love one another and give our lives for others in a love that proved stronger than death.

There are three virtues that the world still needs: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love. It is with these eternal truths in my mind and heart that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter. - said Charles III

King Charles is a religious man. But he missed last year's Liturgy due to cancer treatment.

New awards for those who risk their lives to help people

The BBC writes about the introduction of a new humanitarian medal to honour those who risk their own lives to help others in emergencies and conflict zones.



The British King welcomed their dedication and compassion.

This year's Maundy coins include a £5 coin dedicated to the Queen Mother and a 50p coin dedicated to the Second World War, which will be given to people who have helped their local churches and communities.

It is one of the oldest royal ceremonies, dating back to at least the 13th century and the reign of King John.

