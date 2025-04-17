King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2226 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9534 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12319 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15784 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22017 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37429 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49256 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64608 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83366 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113485 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 910 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13061 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83366 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84918 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96385 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2712 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14004 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111021 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53407 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53115 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2344 views

In his Easter address, Charles III emphasized the importance of faith, hope and love as virtues that unite different religions. He also noted the dedication of those who help others in crisis situations.

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

King Charles delivered an Easter message in which he outlined bridges between different faiths and recognised the efforts of those providing humanitarian aid during wars.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Cremaoggi.

Details

Faith, hope and love. King Charles spoke about these virtues in his Easter message.

One of the mysteries of our human nature is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.

- the King said in a message before the traditional Liturgy on the Protection, which this year took place in Durham Cathedral.

However, Love is one of the most important virtues, the British monarch noted. 

King Charles noted:

Jesus' actions are a symbol of his love, which knew no limits or boundaries and still lies at the heart of the Christian faith.

- reads the post of the King of Great Britain.

The love he showed for us reflects the Jewish ethic of caring for those in need, a deeply human instinct that also resonates in Islam and other religious traditions.

- Charles proclaims.

The main message of Easter is that God so loved the world, the whole world, that He sent His Son to live among us to show us how to love one another and give our lives for others in a love that proved stronger than death.

There are three virtues that the world still needs: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love. It is with these eternal truths in my mind and heart that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter.

- said Charles III

Reference

King Charles is a religious man. But he missed last year's Liturgy due to cancer treatment.

New awards for those who risk their lives to help people

The BBC writes about the introduction of a new humanitarian medal to honour those who risk their own lives to help others in emergencies and conflict zones.

The British King welcomed their dedication and compassion.

This year's Maundy coins include a £5 coin dedicated to the Queen Mother and a 50p coin dedicated to the Second World War, which will be given to people who have helped their local churches and communities.

It is one of the oldest royal ceremonies, dating back to at least the 13th century and the reign of King John.

Pope Francis will not participate in the Easter services in the Vatican17.04.25, 00:05 • 2808 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Pope Francis
Charles III
United Kingdom
Vatican City
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98