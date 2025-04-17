Pope Francis will not participate in the Easter services in the Vatican

Easter services in the Vatican will be held without the personal participation of Pope Francis. This is reported by Vatican News, reports UNN.

This year, Holy Week and Easter in the Vatican will be held without the direct participation of Pope Francis. Due to his prolonged recovery from illness, several authoritative cardinals have been instructed to lead these liturgies.

On the evening of Great Saturday, the Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who is the Dean of the College of Cardinals. And the main festive Liturgy on the day of the Resurrection of Christ in St. Peter's Square will be served by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, retired Archpriest of the Papal Basilica.

Other Holy Week celebrations will also take place with the participation of representatives of the Pope. In particular, the Mass of Peace on Holy Thursday morning will be led by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the former head of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. The Liturgy of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday will be conducted by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Vatican Office for the Eastern Churches.

The traditional Way of the Cross in the Colosseum, which will take place on Good Friday evening, will be led by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Papal Vicar for the Diocese of Rome. It is worth noting that the reflections for this prayer were written by the Holy Father himself.

As for the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday, which is not a papal liturgy, it will be led by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the current Archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.

Thus, although Pope Francis will not be physically present at these services, they all remain official and solemn.

