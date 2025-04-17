$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15788 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61511 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163292 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83976 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113842 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89538 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39001 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Pope Francis will not participate in the Easter services in the Vatican

Kyiv

 • 1092 views

Due to Pope Francis's prolonged recovery from illness, Easter services in the Vatican will be led by authoritative cardinals. All Holy Week celebrations will take place with the participation of representatives of the Pope.

Pope Francis will not participate in the Easter services in the Vatican

Easter services in the Vatican will be held without the personal participation of Pope Francis. This is reported by Vatican News, reports UNN.

Details

This year, Holy Week and Easter in the Vatican will be held without the direct participation of Pope Francis. Due to his prolonged recovery from illness, several authoritative cardinals have been instructed to lead these liturgies.

On the evening of Great Saturday, the Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who is the Dean of the College of Cardinals. And the main festive Liturgy on the day of the Resurrection of Christ in St. Peter's Square will be served by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, retired Archpriest of the Papal Basilica.

Other Holy Week celebrations will also take place with the participation of representatives of the Pope. In particular, the Mass of Peace on Holy Thursday morning will be led by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the former head of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. The Liturgy of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday will be conducted by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Vatican Office for the Eastern Churches.

The traditional Way of the Cross in the Colosseum, which will take place on Good Friday evening, will be led by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Papal Vicar for the Diocese of Rome. It is worth noting that the reflections for this prayer were written by the Holy Father himself.

As for the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday, which is not a papal liturgy, it will be led by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the current Archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.

Thus, although Pope Francis will not be physically present at these services, they all remain official and solemn.

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
