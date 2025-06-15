Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videos

Engineering and fortification structures are being built on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to protect against further Russian advance. This is reported by UNN referring to the DeepState OSINT project.

Details

As noted in the project, much attention is paid to engineering barriers that combine different types of obstacles:

anti-tank ditches;

concrete tetrahedra (aka "dragon's teeth");

egoza;

mine barriers.

It is also noted that in order to protect against enemy FPV drones, positions are being built underground as well.

Engineers and those responsible for building are aware of the problems with FPV drones, so this is all taken into account in the process. IFS is built in the form of an echeloned defense, which aims to delay and exhaust the enemy, inflicting maximum losses on him - the statement reads.

Recall

The occupiers are trying to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy. Currently, the Russians have not even managed to approach the administrative borders of the region, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.