Iran asks Cyprus to convey a message to Israel - President's statement

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that the Iranian authorities asked him to convey "some messages" to Israel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, the Cypriot president had an announced conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The conversation was scheduled for yesterday evening, but was postponed due to the chaotic situation, Christodoulides said.

At the same time, he did not specify what exactly Iran asked to convey to Israel. However, the President of Cyprus announced negotiations with other foreign leaders.

Our goal is to put an end to this situation, which does not produce any results and does not lead to the resolution of any differences. – said Nikos Christodoulides.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

During the attack, the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was killed. In response, Iran used missiles "Emad", "Kadr" and "Kheibar-Shekan" against Israel.