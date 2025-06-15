Ukraine has completed the repatriation phase of fallen defenders by rail

On June 15, the stage of repatriation of the bodies of fallen defenders was completed, during which railway transport was used for the first time. Thanks to this, it was possible to quickly deliver the bodies to the relevant institutions in the regions for further identification. The next stages of the return of the dead will be carried out by road transport in accordance with the agreements reached at the meeting in Istanbul. This was reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

On June 15, the stage of repatriation measures, which involved the use of railways, was completed. This allowed the bodies of fallen defenders of Ukraine to be delivered in an accelerated manner to institutions in various regions, where further identification and other measures will take place - the post says.

The next stages of repatriation, as noted, will take place "using road transport, as provided for by the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul."

Today, June 15, within the framework of agreements with Russia reached in Istanbul, another return of the bodies of the dead took place. the russian side handed over to Ukraine 1,200 bodies, which, according to her, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including the military. In the near future, law enforcement officers and experts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct the necessary examinations to identify the dead