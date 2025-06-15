$41.490.00
The US has not abandoned the sanctions already imposed against Russia - Kravchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

Washington is not canceling sanctions against the Russian Federation, but is actively monitoring their implementation. An American investment fund was fined $200 million for helping to circumvent the restrictions on oligarch Kerimov.

The US has not abandoned the sanctions already imposed against Russia - Kravchuk

Washington not only does not cancel the current sanctions against Russia, but also actively monitors their compliance. Recently, the United States authorities fined an American investment fund more than $200 million for helping to circumvent restrictions on Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the subcommittee on information policy and European integration of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk reports UNN.

As for the USA, they have not abandoned any sanctions yet. Moreover, just the other day, one of the American funds was fined for helping Kirimov and Russia in general to evade sanctions that had already been imposed.

- noted Yevhenia Kravchuk.

The deputy also added that "the USA and the Ministry of Finance monitor the implementation of those sanctions that have already been implemented".

Let us remind you

The US refuses to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil within the G7 - Bloomberg.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of sanctions against Russia, which should outpace its adaptation. He emphasized the need for restrictions against oil, banks and individuals.

A clear task for all levels of our representatives – we need partners to understand that sanctions against Russia really work. They really work when they outpace the Russian authorities in adapting to these sanctions. 

 - Zelenskyi said during a video address.

Russia earned more from the shadow fleet than Ukraine received in international aid since the start of the full-scale war. This shows how the Kremlin bypasses sanctions, continuing to finance the war, despite restrictions from Western countries.   

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow fleet of oil tankers by almost 70 percent year-on-year.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Bloomberg L.P.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
