"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

Today, another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in the category of "wounded and seriously ill" took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, returned defenders with injuries and health problems from Russian captivity and showed photos of the defenders, reports UNN.

"Most of the Defenders released today are officers. Also, some of those released are under 25 years old," the Coordination Headquarters clarified.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also published footage of the exchange.

"Another group of our military is home," wrote the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also added relevant photos and videos.

"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine," - a touching video, where the released soldier speaks, was also shared by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

"These are the most precious words that everyone in captivity dreams of saying. Today, these words are being heard. And we continue to wait, believe and meet our Defenders at home," he said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on June 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war took place in a week - military personnel and fighters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system returned to Ukraine.