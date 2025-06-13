$41.490.02
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11989 views

The G7 summit will take place in Canada on June 15-17, where global economic security and other issues will be discussed. Experts told whether Ukraine should expect significant changes.

G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect

The G7 summit will be held in Canada on June 15-17. The meeting of representatives of the world's most powerful economies will take place in the Kananaskis area, Alberta. How serious a geopolitical player is the "Big Seven" today, what can it influence, and should Ukraine expect anything from this meeting, the UNN correspondent found out.

G7 Summit in Canada

Marking the 50th anniversary of the first G7 summit, Canada is proud to assume the G7 presidency in 2025. This year will provide Canada with an opportunity to demonstrate our leadership and promote meaningful dialogue, collective action and innovative solutions for the benefit of all peoples 

It is noted that the summit will address a range of current and important issues for the modern world. In particular, global economic security, digital transition and international peace.

From international peace and security to global economic stability and growth and digital transition, today's global challenges and opportunities require us to work together to find common solutions – the organizers emphasized.

Fair peace in Ukraine, energy and security: Carney announced Canada's priorities at the G7 leaders' summit08.06.25, 01:58 • 5024 views

Zelenskyy at the G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing for the G7 summit in Canada. He announced important meetings and negotiations.  

There will be important meetings and negotiations in Ukraine. We are also doing everything to ensure that the June summits – the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands – are not empty 

- said the President.

In a joint statement released following a previous meeting of G7 Finance Ministers, the ongoing aggression of Russia against Ukraine was condemned. The ministers stated that "any organization that supports Russia during the conflict" will be excluded from contracts for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

We welcome ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire. If such a ceasefire is not achieved, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options for maximum pressure, such as further strengthening sanctions 

- it is stated in the final communiqué following the meeting.

Decreased interest in Ukraine

Preliminary, I think that it is not worth counting on any major changes for Ukraine from the G7 summit. It is more about reducing public interest in the Ukrainian issue. Given the position of the White House, it is worth expecting less forms of support for Ukraine and significantly less forms of condemnation of Russia 

- believes political scientist Ruslan Bortnik.

Bortnik added that global issues, including countering the international system currently being formed by China, will be discussed at the summit in Canada. Trade issues will also be discussed. Ukraine will remain an important topic for behind-the-scenes negotiations, but less attention will be paid to it.

Within the G7 format, they agreed to continue supporting Ukraine - German Minister22.05.25, 12:51 • 2924 views

The Ukrainian issue will be a little in the shadows. It will receive the least attention in the years of the war, but it continues to be discussed behind the scenes 

- the expert believes.

The political scientist noted that the main problem for Ukraine now is not that the G7 has lost interest in it, but the fact that the situation around Russia's war against Ukraine has reached a dead end after the US attempt to encourage Ukraine and Russia to a peaceful settlement. 

There are very few solutions to get out of this situation yet 

- Bortnik believes.

G7 is no longer a dominant force

Bortnik also explained that the G7 has ceased to be a dominant force in the world arena. It cannot influence much, even if it wanted to.

Today, it is an informal organization that is gradually losing global influence. It is not dominant in economic or demographic terms. It is rather a gentlemen's club of leading Western countries 

- the political scientist said.

The US is against mentioning "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement - Politico21.05.25, 15:19 • 12138 views

Bortnik also suggested that if the US policy towards Ukraine changes, certain shifts can be expected, in particular, new forms of strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia.

If US policy changes over time, the G7 may return to actively supporting Ukraine and become an informal platform for coordinating sanctions policy against Russia or putting pressure on it 

- the political scientist believes.

The political scientist also clarified that the invitation to the summit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a gesture of respect, but it is not necessary to count on any specific decisions within the framework of this summit.

The G7 cannot offer anything new to Ukraine today 

- Bortnik summarized.

Reference

The "Big Seven" (G7) is an informal international club that brings together the seven leading world economies, namely: the United States, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada. It is also worth knowing that the G7 used to be the G8 and its eighth member was Russia. However, the aggressor state was included from the club after the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea.

The G7 is not an official international organization, but only a platform for informal meetings and consultations between the leaders of these member countries. Members of the "Big Seven" regularly discuss current global issues, such as economics, climate, security and others.

Britain admits the possibility of Russia's return to the G7 after the war25.02.25, 04:58 • 27293 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

