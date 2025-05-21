The US is against mentioning "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement - Politico

The US opposes including wording about "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the US opposes including "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement, which is being discussed by finance ministers in Canada. In addition, according to two officials, Washington does not want to describe Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as "illegal" in the text.

Reminder

In April, the US informed its G7 allies that it would not support a statement condemning the Russian shelling of Sumy.