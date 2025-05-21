The US is against mentioning "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement - Politico

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 14198 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 35885 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 44945 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 54825 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138153 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 83517 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 122216 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242957 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87355 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207918 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138141 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152881 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242949 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207912 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271421 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46735 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85956 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 149037 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 112059 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105500 views
The US is against mentioning "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3138 views

The US opposes including wording about "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement. Washington also does not want to call Russia's invasion of Ukraine "illegal."

The US is against mentioning "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement - Politico

The US opposes including wording about "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the US opposes including "further support" for Ukraine in the G7 statement, which is being discussed by finance ministers in Canada. In addition, according to two officials, Washington does not want to describe Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as "illegal" in the text.

The European Commission will propose to lower the ceiling price for Russian oil to $5019.05.25, 17:40 • 8286 views

Reminder 

In April, the US informed its G7 allies that it would not support a statement condemning the Russian shelling of Sumy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Canada
United States
Ukraine
