Britain admits the possibility of Russia's return to the G7 after the war

British Security Minister Dan Jarvis allowed the possibility of Russia's return to the G7 after the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Times, according to UNN.

In an interview, British Security Minister Dan Jarvis said that this issue will be discussed by world leaders as part of a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to him, Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to hold consultations with international partners, including the United States, on a strategy to put pressure on Moscow. The British government is considering various approaches, including the option of conditional easing of sanctions, to encourage the Kremlin to end the war.

The UK has not yet put forward specific conditions for a potential revision of relations with Russia, but emphasizes that Ukraine's sovereignty will remain a key factor in any negotiations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the international isolation of the aggressor is not necessarily final, hinting at possible diplomatic compromises in the future.

