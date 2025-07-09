$41.850.05
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1397 views

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat reported that Russian "Kinzhal" missiles were aimed in different directions, but only partially reached their targets. He acknowledged certain damage, noting that the fact of interception is reflected in the infographic.

Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that although Russian "Kinzhal" missiles were directed in various directions, they only partially achieved their goal. Ihnat acknowledged certain damages but added that the fact of interception is also highlighted in the infographic.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv TV channel broadcast.

Details

"Kinzhal" missiles were directed in various directions. Far from all of them reached their targets. But unfortunately, there are also certain damages from the use of these aeroballistic missiles, which are launched from the MiG-31.

- Ihnat stated.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that "more information should not be provided for now."

If we had managed to intercept it, we would have highlighted it in the infographic

- he summarized.

Recall

Volyn Oblast suffered a massive night attack with about 50 drones and 5 missiles, aimed at Lutsk.

Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, over Ukraine during the night. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 Kh-101/Iskander-K missiles.

In Lutsk, the fire was extinguished, which occurred after Russia's massive night attack.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties

- reported the State Emergency Service.
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kh-101
Volyn Oblast
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Lutsk
