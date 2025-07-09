$41.800.06
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 2122 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 25396 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67732 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77987 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 96051 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99631 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 143134 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163922 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81175 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62014 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1533 views

A massive enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region damaged a carpentry workshop, outbuildings, and windows of two multi-story buildings. Fires are being extinguished, there are no casualties.

Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage

Zhytomyr region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops at night, fires broke out, and there was damage to the production premises of a carpentry workshop and outbuildings, as well as houses, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, during a massive enemy attack on Zhytomyr region, the production premises of a carpentry workshop and outbuildings were damaged. The glazing of windows of two multi-story residential buildings was also damaged.

- Bunechko wrote.

According to him, one of the fires caused by enemy strikes has been extinguished by State Emergency Service units. The second one is currently localized, and its liquidation is ongoing, he noted.

"Fortunately, according to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the events," Bunechko said.

"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones09.07.25, 08:18 • 1461 view

Julia Shramko

War
Zhytomyr Oblast
Tesla
