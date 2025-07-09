Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage

Zhytomyr region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops at night, fires broke out, and there was damage to the production premises of a carpentry workshop and outbuildings, as well as houses, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, during a massive enemy attack on Zhytomyr region, the production premises of a carpentry workshop and outbuildings were damaged. The glazing of windows of two multi-story residential buildings was also damaged. - Bunechko wrote.

According to him, one of the fires caused by enemy strikes has been extinguished by State Emergency Service units. The second one is currently localized, and its liquidation is ongoing, he noted.

"Fortunately, according to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the events," Bunechko said.

