Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in the Bundestag that diplomatic means for resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine have been exhausted. He promised further assistance to Ukraine and criticized Russia for attacks on civilian targets.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that diplomatic means have been exhausted, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.
Details
Merz promised further German aid to Ukraine.
"Diplomatic means have been exhausted," he said during a budget debate in the Bundestag.
He criticized Russia for launching serious attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine overnight.
