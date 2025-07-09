Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that diplomatic means have been exhausted, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Details

Merz promised further German aid to Ukraine.

"Diplomatic means have been exhausted," he said during a budget debate in the Bundestag.

He criticized Russia for launching serious attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine overnight.

Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator