Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 11929 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 43956 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103876 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115283 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 150676 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113095 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184188 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199757 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81927 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62230 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8693 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in the Bundestag that diplomatic means for resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine have been exhausted. He promised further assistance to Ukraine and criticized Russia for attacks on civilian targets.

Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that diplomatic means have been exhausted, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Details

Merz promised further German aid to Ukraine.

"Diplomatic means have been exhausted," he said during a budget debate in the Bundestag.

He criticized Russia for launching serious attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine overnight.

Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator08.07.25, 20:10 • 148825 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
