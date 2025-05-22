Within the G7 format, they agreed to continue supporting Ukraine - German Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The finance ministers of the G7 countries agreed to continue supporting Ukraine. Despite uncertainty about the US position, the group of countries is determined to show solidarity.
G7 finance ministers have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.
Details
"It became clear that within the G7 format, support will remain unchanged, and that Ukraine can count on strong solidarity and significant support from the G7 countries," Klingbeil said on Wednesday in the mountain village of Banff.
However, as of the end of Wednesday, the group, which includes the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, and the European Union, has not agreed on a final statement formalizing the commitment mentioned by Klingbeil, the publication notes.
Negotiations before the summit were surrounded by uncertainty, especially regarding whether the United States under President Donald Trump would maintain its support for Ukraine, the publication notes.
"We are working intensively on this - there are still a few points that we need to resolve," Klingbeil said of the statement. - But I am cautiously optimistic that we will achieve this.".
Earlier, the head of the German Ministry of Finance held separate meetings with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and other European colleagues.