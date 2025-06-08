Fair peace in Ukraine, energy and security: Carney announced Canada's priorities at the G7 leaders' summit

Among the priorities at the G7 leaders' summit, which will take place from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian city of Kananaskis, will be a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, reports UNN.

As you know, Canada is now chairing the G7 for the seventh time in 50 years since the bloc was created.

According to Carney, the summit will also focus on:

protecting communities and the world (strengthening peace and security in the world, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, and improving joint response to wildfires);

building energy security and accelerating the digital transition (strengthening critical mineral supply chains and using artificial intelligence and quantum information to stimulate economic growth);

preserving partnerships for the future (attracting huge private investments to build stronger infrastructure, create high-paying jobs and open dynamic markets where businesses can compete and succeed).

Canada has what the world wants and the values others aspire to. The G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis is a moment for Canada to work with trusted partners to come together, define goals and join forces to overcome challenges. Canada is ready to take the lead - Carney stressed.

He added that "our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with trusted partners and shared values."

On the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit, Canada takes over the presidency of the "Group of Seven". Accordingly, meetings of the bloc's leaders will also take place on the territory of this country. The summit, scheduled for June 15-17, will be held in the western province of Canada - Alberta.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his participation in the G7 summit, and the head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak did not rule out that the President may meet with the head of the White House Donald Trump on the sidelines of the event.

