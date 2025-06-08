Fair peace in Ukraine, energy and security: Carney announced Canada's priorities at the G7 leaders' summit

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 24118 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 62939 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 38623 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 60635 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 64639 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 47269 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 153587 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112052 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159905 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94394 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

June 7, 03:43 PM • 6904 views

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 4044 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 9902 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

06:07 PM • 16670 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

06:30 PM • 11112 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 153587 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 146824 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 146994 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 190917 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 234322 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 70858 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95276 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159905 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 140726 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 180951 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Fair peace in Ukraine, energy and security: Carney announced Canada's priorities at the G7 leaders' summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The G7 summit in Canada will discuss peace in Ukraine, energy security and protection against foreign interference. Canada stresses the importance of working with partners to overcome challenges.

Fair peace in Ukraine, energy and security: Carney announced Canada's priorities at the G7 leaders' summit

Among the priorities at the G7 leaders' summit, which will take place from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian city of Kananaskis, will be a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, reports UNN.

Details

As you know, Canada is now chairing the G7 for the seventh time in 50 years since the bloc was created.

According to Carney, the summit will also focus on:

  • protecting communities and the world (strengthening peace and security in the world, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, and improving joint response to wildfires);
    • building energy security and accelerating the digital transition (strengthening critical mineral supply chains and using artificial intelligence and quantum information to stimulate economic growth);
      • preserving partnerships for the future (attracting huge private investments to build stronger infrastructure, create high-paying jobs and open dynamic markets where businesses can compete and succeed).

        Canada has what the world wants and the values others aspire to. The G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis is a moment for Canada to work with trusted partners to come together, define goals and join forces to overcome challenges. Canada is ready to take the lead

        - Carney stressed.

        He added that "our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with trusted partners and shared values."

        Recall

        On the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit, Canada takes over the presidency of the "Group of Seven". Accordingly, meetings of the bloc's leaders will also take place on the territory of this country. The summit, scheduled for June 15-17, will be held in the western province of Canada - Alberta.

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his participation in the G7 summit, and the head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak did not rule out that the President may meet with the head of the White House Donald Trump on the sidelines of the event.

        New EU sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit - EUobserver03.06.25, 08:18 • 3536 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Mark Carney
        White House
        Donald Trump
        Andriy Yermak
        Canada
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9