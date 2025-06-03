New EU sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit - EUobserver

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM • 33673 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 64710 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 92703 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 104129 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 180356 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 166406 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 163760 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210992 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 215104 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123447 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.4m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

June 2, 08:44 PM • 14831 views

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 11791 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 18435 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

02:41 AM • 3954 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 10090 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 33673 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 180356 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 341362 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 383087 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 396722 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Mark Rutte

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 132032 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 138413 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 216989 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 156475 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 185568 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Hryvnia

New EU sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit - EUobserver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Despite the US call for coordinated action, a new package of EU sanctions against Russia is unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit. Hungary may block some proposals.

New EU sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit - EUobserver

The next round of EU sanctions against Russia is unlikely to be ready for the G7 summit, despite the US call for coordinated action, EUobserver reports, writes UNN.

Details

Four EU diplomats in a conversation with EUobserver on Monday, June 2, cooled the ardor of US senators who said that "by the G7 summit we hope to introduce [new] sanctions - in coordination with Europe."

The G7 summit will be held in Alberta, Canada on June 16, and will be attended by the EU, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and Japan.

The US Senate intends to adopt a new sanctions bill next week to limit oil and uranium exports from Russia, while the European Commission is already drafting a proposal for the 18th EU sanctions package.

American senators who support sanctions, Lindsey Graham (from the US President Donald Trump's Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (from the opposition Democratic Party) visited France and Germany this weekend to push their EU allies.

"We all agreed that if China and India stop buying cheap Russian oil, Putin's war machine will stop," the senators said in a joint statement after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday.

Graham also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin on Monday, who said in her speech: "The EU is preparing its 18th package of tough sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues, including the Nord Stream infrastructure, Russia's banking sector and lowering the oil price cap."

"These steps, taken jointly with US measures, will sharply increase the joint impact of our sanctions," she added.

Nord Stream is a Russian-German gas pipeline that was closed after Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The oil price ceiling is a G7-level ban on buying Russian oil at market prices above $60 per barrel.

Von der Leyen welcomed the US Senate initiative, which assured Trump's Western allies that he is still on their side in the war in Ukraine.

Graham and Blumenthal also said that 82 out of 100 senators support their measures.

And they doubted that a new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which also took place in Istanbul on Monday, would change Putin's mind about continuing the war. "Unfortunately, we believe that Monday's meeting will lead to another demand from Russia that will be unrealistic," they said in their statement on Sunday.

But, despite all this, the wheels of EU institutions in Brussels are turning more slowly than in Washington, the publication writes.

We haven't even received the legal texts for the 18th package, so an agreement in two weeks [for the G7] seems very ambitious

- said one EU diplomat.

A diplomat from another EU country said that the 18th package is likely to be ready by the "end of June", just before the last meetings of foreign ministers and EU leaders before the summer holidays.

The third diplomat said: "I think it can be done [for the G7], but I would bet on the EU summit [at the end of June]."

The fourth diplomat said: "It depends on the content of the package, but [June 16] seems ambitious."

EU ambassadors will discuss US pressure and the EU's response at a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen's remarks on targeting "Russia's energy revenues" could lead to proposals to stop EU countries from buying Putin's liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 7 billion euros a year.

But Kremlin-friendly Hungary has vetoed this and other ideas in the past, leading to delays and making it even less likely that the EU will meet the G7 deadline.

Meanwhile, the Graham-Blumenthal bill could also cause headaches in other EU countries if passed in its current form.

The bill provides for "devastating" US tariffs of 500 percent on all imports from buyers of Russian oil, gas or uranium.

It is designed to hit China and India, Putin's main energy clients, but could also hit Hungary and Slovakia, which still buy Russian oil.

It could harm Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, which buy Russian gas.

And it could put the Czech Republic and Finland in the US crosshairs over their purchases of Russian nuclear fuel.

Senator Graham, an ally of the US President, is seeking the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation before the G7 summit02.06.25, 04:23 • 4074 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nord Stream
Democratic Party (United States)
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
European Commission
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Brussels
Canada
Paris
France
Istanbul
Belgium
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Greece
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Slovakia
China
United States
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9