Senator Graham, an ally of the US President, is seeking the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation before the G7 summit

American Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) announced his intention to seek the introduction of new sanctions against Russia before the G7 summit, which will be held on June 15-17 in Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the publication, in a joint statement with Democrat Richard Blumenthal, the senators stressed that new sanctions should be adopted by mid-June to send a clear signal to China and other countries that help the Kremlin circumvent international restrictions.

We hope to introduce sanctions in coordination with Europe before the G7 summit to send a clear signal to China. - the senators said after negotiations in Paris with French government officials.

They noted that their bill on sanctions against Russia, which provides for the introduction of a 500% duty on imports from countries that buy Russian energy, has already been supported by 82 senators.

Russia is killing men, women and children indiscriminately. It is time for the world to act decisively against Russia's aggression, holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that supports Putin's military machine. If you want this war to end, force China to help end it. - Graham wrote on social network X.

It is not yet clear whether Trump, who advocates a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, will support increased sanctions pressure. At the same time, Trump has recently expressed increasing frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The senators also had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We assured President Macron that Putin is imitating a readiness for peace, but is actually preparing for a new offensive in late summer or early autumn," Graham and Blumenthal stressed.

Let us remind you

During a meeting with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy, hiding behind negotiations, and stressed the need to put pressure on russia, including sanctions.

The US Senate will start promoting a bill on sanctions against russia this week. Lindsey Graham stressed that the US will hit putin hard with sanctions, and a 500% duty will be imposed on goods from China.

US President Donald Trump said he does not know whether he will support the bill to strengthen sanctions against russia. However, he said he would take a look at it.

